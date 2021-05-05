Justin Bieber Teases New Video Drumming 'Let It Go'; Tags DJ Khaled And Savage 21

Justin Bieber has joined hands with American musician DJ Khaled for his twelfth studio album titled Khaled Khaled. Bieber will be seen alongside DJ Khaled and 21 Savage in the music video of the single Let It Go and the audio track released on April 30, 2021. The popular artists are sharing several BTS from the music video and on Tuesday, Justin Bieber teased 'new video' drumming the song with DJ Khaled and Savage 21.

Justin Bieber teases 'new video' drumming Let It Go with DJ Khaled and Savage 21

In the video shared on Justin Bieber's Instagram on Tuesday, the Baby singer was seen drumming Let It Go in his house. His drum set was labelled 'Purpose Tour' and he was seen in a dark blue hoodie with its cap worn over the head. While he rhythmically drummed in the 30-second video we could hear the Let It Go track playing subtly in the background. He mentioned DJ Khaled and 21 Savage in the caption and wrote "Don’t play a sport but I ball @21savage @djkhaled". Take a look at Justin Bieber's new video-

Right before posting the brief video, the Life is Worth Living singer also added an elaborate IGTV of his drumming on his Instagram feed. The video was shot by his wife Hailee Bieber who gushes about his skills at the end. Hailee was heard saying, "That was sick. So fun and cool", she continued "I literally am shook by your drum skills. Are you kidding that was so cool" and Justin Bieber says "thank you for saying that". He wrote in the caption " Let it go on the drums by me. Trying to find the pocket shoutout to my wife Hailey the ultimate hypewife".

BTS of Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled's music video

Justin Bieber shared a slew of images of the BTS of Let It Go's music video along with DJ Khaled and Savage 21. In the photos, Bieber sported Toronto Maples Leaf's jersey with baggy jean shorts, white sneakers, and a bunch of chains around his neck while he was seen pulling off dreadlocked hair in two tiny pigtails. They were seen strolling around the golf course in the carts later playing the game. In one of the posts, Bieber was seen lying on the ground to hit the ball with the club and Khaled was giving him words of encouragement which instead made Bieber laugh.

IMAGE: JUSTIN BIEBER'S INSTAGRAM