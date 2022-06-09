American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, turned a year older on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. As the rapper rang into his 45th birthday, heartwarming birthday wishes poured in for him. His friends, fans and girlfriend Chaney Jones showered him with love. On his special day, Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber also penned a heartfelt note and mentioned how the Donda rapper has inspired him for years.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin Bieber shared a picture of Kanye West to wish him a happy birthday. The Yummy singer further penned a heartfelt note mentioning how Ye's art has moved him in many ways. He went on to describe why he loves his art and mentioned that the rapper's taste and style have helped him shape the artiste he is today. He further thanked West for inspiring him and also showing his adoration for Jesus.

Justin Bieber praised Kanye West for breaking all the barriers of being a man of colour in multiple industries. He also hailed Kanye West for overcoming all the struggles in his life and called him a leader amongst leaders.

Justine Bieber wrote, "happy birthday @kanyewest. Your art has moved me in ways noone elses has. Your taste and style has helped shape the artist I am today. Thank you for inspiring me to be confident in the things I want to create.. thank you for your public adoration for Jesus and what he means to you. No one will ever know how it feels to be Kanye West, the barriers you have broken as a black man in multiple industries that I’ll never understand, the struggles and the pressures of being the leader that you are, but you are a leader amongst leaders and I am honored to know you and call you a friend."

Chaney Jones wishes beau Kanye West on his birthday

Chaney Jones and Kanye West's separation rumours were making rounds on the internet. On West's 45 birthday, Chaney Jones slammed all the rumours by dropping a mushy post with her beau. Sharing a photo of her hugging the Donda rapper, Jones wished the latter a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday baby. I love youuuuu."

Image: AP