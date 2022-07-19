Justin Bieber's India Tour Back On Schedule After His Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis; Check Dates

Justin Bieber was recently in the news after he announced that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and postponed his Justice tour dates. The singer is now back in action and is gearing up to go on tour again, leaving his fans excited. His tour has 75 scheduled dates including his much-awaited arrival in India in October 2022.

Justin Bieber's India tour

Book My Show confirmed that the Peaches singer was all set to arrive in New Delhi as scheduled on October 18 at 4 PM and fans could not be more excited. The concert will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) and the tickets have been priced from Rs 4000 onwards. This comes after much uncertainty after the singer announced he was battling a health condition.

Justin Bieber's Justice tour schedule

As per a recent report by Variety, the singer will resume his tour with a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He will then head to Europe, where he is scheduled to give five appearances before he heads to South America in September. He will then make his way to South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Bieber earlier postponed his North America tour dates owing to his health and is yet to announce the rescheduled dates.

Justin Bieber's Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The Baby singer earlier announced that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome as he took to social media and shared a clip demonstrating his facial paralysis. He said, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated with my cancellation of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them."

Image: Instagram/@justinbieber