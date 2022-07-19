Usher On Justin Bieber's Health Post Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis; 'Great To See That..'

It has been nearly three weeks since Justin Bieber announced that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which left his face partially paralysed. While there are not many updates on the Baby star's health condition, the American R&B singer Usher recently assured the fans that Bieber was recovering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and added that he has been doing great.

Usher assures fans that Justin Bieber is recovering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

According to Extra, singer Usher recently opened up about Justin Bieber, who was earlier diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and even reflected on the latter’s recent vacation with his wife Hailey Bieber. While stating how the singer was doing great while recovering from the syndrome, Usher mentioned that it was really great to see that he has support from his fans and his family.

He stated, "He is doing great. Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family."

Moreover, Usher shed light on how an artist will experience some things that people might not understand. He said, "As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand” while stating that it "comes with a great deal of pressure."

Last month, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which has left half of his face paralysed. In the video, the singer said, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated with my cancellation of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them."

As per a report by People magazine, a source close to the singer revealed that Justin Bieber and his wife are "unbreakable" since his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. The source revealed that "Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues." The source further added that the couple had gone through a rough time and said, "There is nothing he can do to speed up the recovery, so he just has to be patient. He is supposed to take his medications, rest, and eat nutritious food."

Image: AP