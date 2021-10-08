Justin Bieber's 'Justice' Adds 3 More Tracks As He Drops 'complete' Edition

Seven months after the release of Justice, Justin Bieber is coming up with the 'complete' version of the album. The highlight of the release is that it features three new tracks.

This is after the previous release, the Triple Chucks Deluxe edition too had some additional tracks for the listeners. The album, which had 16 songs at the time of the initial release, will have 25 songs in all now.

Justice Bieber releases 'complete' version of Justice

The new songs on the 'Complete' version of Justice are Hailey, Angels Speak and Red Eye. Out of the three, Hailey and Angels Speak had been on the Japanese edition of the album, while Red Eye was a bonus song from his European Webstore alternate cover CD.

Previously, the Triple Chucks Deluxe had added the There She Go featuring Lil Uzi Vert, I Can't Be Myself (featuring Jaden), Lifetime, Wish You Would (featuring Quavo), Know No Better featuring DaBaby and Name featuring Tori Kelly.

Justice had climbed the top of the Billboard 200 charts with Justice in March. The feat had taken him to his eighth time at the top of the charts. Justin Bieber also became the youngest at 27 to have eight albums at the top in the USA.

Four tracks from the album, Holy, Lonely, Anyone, and Hold On, reached the top 20 of the US Billboard 100. Two tracks from the album, Peaches and Justice, had also been on top at the same time, making Justin only the third artist to achieve this feat.

Among the recent highlights from the album is the music video of the eleventh track of the album Ghost. Hollywood star Diane Keaton is also set to star in the music video. This was seen in a teaser of the music video shared by the Grammy winner on Instagram.

Justin was recently in the news for coming together with other celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson and others for basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's foundation. The Baby artist made headlines at various events like Met Gala, where he took the centre stage and performed and also the MTV Video Music Awards, where he bagged multiple awards.