Justin Bieber's Popular Song 'Boyfriend', Watch Fun Behind The Scenes

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest music sensations today, who rose to fame with his third studio album, Believe, in 2012. Justin Bieber’s Boyfriend is one of his most popular songs, that features pop beats reminiscent of American record producer Pharrell Williams and boy band 'N Sync. Here are the behind the scenes from the song, Boyfriend. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Boyfriend behind the scenes

The song, Boyfriend, is sung by the popular Canadian singer, Justin Bieber. The song is written by Justin Bieber, Matthew Musto, Mason Levy, and Mike Posner. Initially, the music video of the song was recorded by Island Records and directed by Colin Tilley. But, the music video of the song was later re-shot with Director X.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In this video, the director of the music video, Director X, can be seen talking about how they had a blast shooting for the songs. He said that the crucks of the video is really cool, and they have a good time in the daytime and the nighttime. The director said that the entire video is about hot cars, stunts, pretty girls, and Justin Bieber doing his thing. Referring to the choreographer of the music video, Jamaica, Justin Bieber said that he loves her and basically she is the one behind everything. He said that Jamaica built the cars, taught him how to dance, and basically did everything. He can also be seen thanking her and giving her a kiss on her cheeks as a way to say thankyou to her. Jamaica can be seen being overwhelmed by everything Justin Bieber said about her.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

The director of the song said that Justin Bieber had a completely different look in this video. He said that it was the label to decided that Justin Bieber will be going for a completely different look this time. He said that he himself has been wanting to do a video of this kind for a while and the song just matched the kind of work that he was aspiring to do. He said that the cars, the dance moves, and the lyrics of the song, all just connect with each other.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.