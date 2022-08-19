K-Pop Band BLACKPINK Make Their Comeback With Track 'Pink Venom'; BLINKS React

South Korean music has surely taken the world by storm with more and more K-Pop groups rising to fame. K-Pop band BLACKPINK is touted as one of the most popular South Korean girl groups that has made fans groove to their foot-tapping tracks. While the band is currently gearing up for the release of their second full-length album, they recently made their come-back with their pre-release track Pink Venom.

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK recently made their comeback with their new track Pink Venom. In the track, the girl band, which consists of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose, could be seen exuding charm in their trendy outfits and showcasing their talent. The girl band sang, "It's tonight, I am a flower with venom/After taking your soul Look what you made us do/ That fire that will slowly put you to sleep, so beautiful it's brutal/I bring the pain like/ This That Pink Venom," acknowledging the power within them.

The latest track is a part of their upcoming album Born Pink. Born Pink will mark the K-Pop band's second full-length studio album after their 2020 album THE ALBUM. Ahead of the release of their latest track, the band dropped a stunning poster in which they could be seen in glamorous avatars.

Taking to their Twitter handle, BLACKPINK dropped a glamorous poster for their latest track. In the poster, the four members donned pink and purple crop tops and skirts. Take a look at their stunning poster.

BLINKS react to BLACKPINK's new track

BLACKPINK's fans are thrilled to watch their favourite band's comeback after less than two years. Reportedly, the Seoul Tower was lit in pink colour ahead of the track's release. A Twitter user shared a picture of the tower and penned, "The Seoul Tower in South Korea lights up pink in honor of BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback single ‘PINK VENOM.’" The band's fans are also trending various hashtags, including "Blackpink," "Pink Venom" and more on Twitter. Within six hours of its release, the track has crossed 35 million views on YouTube. Here's how the band's fans are reacting to the new track.

The Seoul Tower in South Korea lights up pink in honor of BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback single ‘PINK VENOM.’ pic.twitter.com/9eRNX7L5JE — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 18, 2022

BLINKS STARTER PACK FOR TOMORROW’s BLACKPINK COMEBACK: pic.twitter.com/tXcVU5QWVj — hourlyjennie (@BatanganJomary) August 18, 2022

Within 4 hours of its release, @BLACKPINK's M/V to #PINKVENOM earns the biggest debut by a female artist on YouTube in 2022 with 30 MILLION views in 4hrs and 54 minutes! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/n8KsYCRdwN — 🕷 (@GIRL0VESICK) August 19, 2022

Image: Twitter/@BLACKPINK