K-Pop Band NCT 127's Concert Stopped In Indonesia After 30 People Lose Consciousness

Another case of crowd crush surfaced from Indonesia, this time, leaving 30 people unconscious at a concert. A concert of the K-Pop band NCT 127 took a tragic turn when 30 people fainted in the city of South Tangerang, Indonesia, on Friday, November 4. The Indonesian police had to stop the concert of the South Korean band as the crowd began to push each other toward the stage.

According to a report by Antara, the concert was attended by over 8,000 people. After 2 hours and 20 minutes in the concert, the band's fans began to push each other to get closer to the stage, resulting in 30 people losing consciousness and fainting. By 9:20 PM WIB (14:20 GMT), the chief of police of South Tangerang ordered to stop the concert. The concert took place at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition Center, which has a capacity of 10,000.

A police spokesperson, Endra Zulpan, said, "The concert was stopped for the safety of the audience. Police stopped the performance when the spectators moved forward toward the stage where the performers were, and a crowd crush began to form, resulting in 30 people losing consciousness."

The victims of the crowd were reportedly provided with immediate medical assistance. None of the victims required hospitalisation. Indonesian police ensured the attendees exited the venue safely to avoid another crowd crush.

Several videos of the concert have surfaced on social media

Ayo guys ayo day 2 tertib kita belajar dari kesalahan kemarin kita tiru mbak mbak MYDAY ini nonton konser DAY6 ada yang sambil rebahan, duduk, piknik, makan seblak, ngerujak (cont...)#TheLinkinJKT #NCT127inJKT #NCT127 #NEOCITY_THE_LINK_JKT #NCT127_NEOCITY_THE_LINK pic.twitter.com/sp3Y5HPbbk — wife of two (@Joshucaratzen) November 4, 2022

Image: Facebook/@nct127