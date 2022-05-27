K-pop Band Seventeen Releases Fourth Studio Album 'Face The Sun' After 2 Years

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN are back with their 4th studio album Face the Sun.

Arriving 2 years and 8 months after their last full-length album, Face the Sun taps into the 13-piece act’s candid ruminations on their fears and aspirations in reaching for greater heights.

By likening their greatest fear and simultaneously their ultimate goal to the ‘Sun,’ SEVENTEEN boldly express their determination to venture forth through the lead single “HOT.” The accompanying video for the hip-hop based track is packed with intricate motifs and snippets of the song’s riveting choreography, raising anticipation for the high-caliber performances of the track to come.

Seventeen release 4th studio album Face the Sun

Including “HOT” and the act’s first English single “Darl+ing” released in April, the new album consists of 9 tracks in total: “DON QUIXOTE,” “March,” “Domino,” “Shadow,” “‘bout you,” “IF you leave me” and “Ash.” As one of the team’s main producers and the leader of its vocal team, WOOZI co-wrote all 9 tracks.

Face the Sun set an all-time high pre-order sales record for SEVENTEEN early on, surpassing the 2 million mark a week ahead of its release.

The K-pop performance powerhouse will showcase live performances of selected tracks from the album during their comeback show on HYBE Labels’ official YouTube channel at 7 PM KST on May 28.

IMAGE: PR Handout

