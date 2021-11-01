K-Pop Comebacks And Debuts To Look Forward In November 2021

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@zkdlin/@got7.with.1got7
As the year comes to end soon, a big lineup of K-pop comebacks is confirmed for the cool November. Things look quite vibrant in the K-pop industry as several big groups like BTS and others have announced their upcoming concerts, while several K-pop bands are gearing up for their comebacks after a hiatus of several years, and a few of them will be making debuts in the glamourous industry.
Thus, November will be marking yet another month of incredible Korean music releases that many fans globally have been waiting for. Ending the year 2021 with a bang, here we've curated a list of what the forthcoming month has in store for K-pop stans.
THE BOYZ 3RD SINGLE ALBUM [MAVERICK] ARTWORK IMAGE— 더보이즈(THE BOYZ) (@Creker_THEBOYZ) October 17, 2021
2021.11.01 6PM Release#THEBOYZ #더보이즈 #MAVERICK pic.twitter.com/EGaXFSJeSD
[⏳-7] SUPER JUNIOR-D&E Documentary 'COUNTDOWN TO ZERO' Teaser— SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) October 10, 2021
YouTube ▶ https://t.co/6DDyx4WdUi#슈퍼주니어DnE #SuperJuniorDnE#SuperJuniorDnE_COUNTDOWN#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#동해 #DONGHAE#은혁 #EUNHYUK pic.twitter.com/awDBD8rgme
[#원어스]— ONEUS (@official_ONEUS) October 20, 2021
6TH MINI ALBUM
[BLOOD MOON]
2021.11.09 6PM RELEASE✔
🔹 SCHEDULE PLAN 🔹#ONEUS #BLOOD_MOON pic.twitter.com/WeHkxoiblY
TWICE 3rd Full Album— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) October 12, 2021
"Formula of Love: O+T=<3"
Release on
2021.11.12 FRI 2PM (KST), 0AM (EST)
Physical Pre-order
Amazonhttps://t.co/73BztTyuhC#TWICE #트와이스 #FormulaOfLove
