K-Pop Comebacks And Debuts To Look Forward In November 2021

As the year comes to end soon, a big lineup of K-pop comebacks is confirmed for the cool November. Things look quite vibrant in the K-pop industry as several big groups like BTS and others have announced their upcoming concerts, while several K-pop bands are gearing up for their comebacks after a hiatus of several years, and a few of them will be making debuts in the glamourous industry.

Thus, November will be marking yet another month of incredible Korean music releases that many fans globally have been waiting for. Ending the year 2021 with a bang, here we've curated a list of what the forthcoming month has in store for K-pop stans.

Top K-pop comebacks and debuts in November this year

November 1

THE BOYZ are making their comeback with their single album MAVERICK.

2AM makes their first comeback after a hiatus of over seven years with Ballad 21 F/W.

Lim Chang Jung has unveiled his 17th full-length album.

November 2

Super Junior D&E will be releasing their full-length album COUNTDOWN.

VIXX’s Leo will be dropping his digital single I’m Still Here.

November 3

LABOUM has unveiled their new mini-album BLOSSOM.

ASTRO’s MJ will be making his solo debut with the digital single Happy Virus.

November 4

TO1 returns with their mini-album titled RE:ALIZE.

November 5

BTOB’s Minhyuk unveils his digital single Good Night.

ADORA debuts with MAKE YOU DANCE which also features VIVIZ’s Eunha (formerly of Gfriend).

November 9

ONEUS will be dropping their new mini-album BLOOD MOON.

November 10

Mystic’s new girl group Billlie debuts with the mini-album the Billage of perception: chapter one.

B1A4 unveils a new digital single.

November 11

B.I will be releasing his half album titled COSMOS.

November 12

TWICE will be returning with their new full-length studio album Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

GOT7’s Mark will be releasing his highly-anticipated digital single LAST BREATH.

November 15

Bernard Park will be dropping his much-awaited new single titled Bad Influence.

November 19

MONSTA X is all set to drop their new mini-album No Limit.

More to look forward to

EXO Kai is also gearing up for a comeback in late November this year.

Image: Instagram/@zkdlin/@got7.with.1got7