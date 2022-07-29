K-pop Sensation Jang Gyuri Exits From All-girl Group Fromis_9; Label Issues Statement

K-pop sensation left fans shocked after her exit from the all-girl band fromis_9 was announced. According to Soompi, the group's agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jang Gyuri will be leaving fromis_9 since her original contract with her former agency has expired, and she has not signed a new contract with PLEDIS Entertainment.

With Jang Gyuri's exit from the band, fromis_9 will now be promoted as an eight-member group from August. The singer has concluded her 5th mini-album from our Memento Box promotions, and as of July 31st, she will conclude her contract with fromis_9. For the unknown, the band debuted in early 2018.

Jang Gyuri makes an exit from fromis_9 band

The second half of 2021 turned really special for the group as their image got refreshed when they transferred to Pledis of HYBE Labels led by Chairman Bang Si Hyuk. Han Seong Su, CEO of Pledis, to which SEVENTEEN and others belong, has been producing since the debut of fromis_9.

Jang Gyuri's exit from the group was announced by a statement from the agency that read, "Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who have shown unwavering support and love for fromis_9. We would like to provide some information regarding the future activities of fromis_9." “fromis_9 will become an eight-member group starting from this coming August and will meet fans for their upcoming activities in Japan as well as other various activities scheduled for the second half of this year,” the statement read.

“fromis_9’s fifth EP “from our Memento Box” will be the last promotional activity of Jang Gyuri as she wraps up her time as a member of fromis_9. She will conclude her contract earlier with us as of July 31 to embark on a new journey," the statement added.

The decision made by the agency comes after last year in August when other members including Saerom, Ha Young Song, Jiwon, Roh Ji Sun, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Kyung, and Baek Ji Heon signed a new exclusive contract when they transferred to Pledis. Only Jang Gyuri maintained the terms of the original contract signed with the previous agency, and this time the exclusive contract was terminated.

IMAGE: Instagram/kjnow96