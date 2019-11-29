K-pop Star Jung Joon Young Sentenced After Multiple Rape And Spycam Crimes

K-pop singer Jung Joon Young and Choi Jung Hoon will be sentenced to six years in solitary confinement by the Korean officials on the charges of gang-rape and recording the act and distributing the footage. The investigation led to Jung Joon Young, who is a singer and reality show host. The heinous crime came to light after Jung’s phone’s memory was retrieved by an agency and submitted to the officials.

Jung Joon Young's crimes

Jung Joon Young accepted to this crime and also showed remorse to his actions, according to Korean news sources. However, Choi Jung Hoon did not show any remorse and only said that he was under the influence and did not record the women. According to reports on the announcement of the final judgement, the two culprits broke down into tears. They are also required to take an eighty-hour mandatory sexual violence treatment course with the officials and are henceforth not allowed to work with children.

The turn of events happened in March when the police were investigating the Burning Sun scandal. According to reports, Seungri, another K-pop singer from the group Big Bang is accused of providing prostitutes to businessmen in his private club calledThe Burning Sun. According to reports, the investigation led to an online chat room where Seungri was also a part of. In the group, Jung Joon Young and Choi Jung Hoon were both members. The police reports and screenshots of the chat room that surfaced online show Jung making fun of the girls. He reportedly called the girls, ‘tools for pleasure’, in one of the chats. The Burning Sun is yet under investigation regarding the prostitution matters, and Seungri is also not yet charged with anything. However, the Burning Sun Scandal did shed lights to the spy-cam crimes in the glamour industry of South Korea.

