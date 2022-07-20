K-pop Star Kang Daniel Issues Apology For Sexist Comment On 'Street Woman Fighter'

K-Pop star Kang Daniel recently faced a lot of backlash from netizens for his gender-biased remark related to Street Woman Fighter and Street Man Fighter. Following his remark, the singer has now apologised for his comments. He also assured his fans that he will be careful about his remarks and actions.

On July 19, Kang Daniel began interacting with fans on the platform UNIVERSE. The singer talked about his acting debut in the Disney show Rookie Cops and also his upcoming projects. Daniel revealed that he is more interested in doing mini-series than long K-Dramas. While fans were unhappy with his attitude, his next comments on Street Woman Fighter made them even more furious.

Kang Daniel had previously been the MC of Street Woman Fighter and its spin-off show Street Dance Girls Fighter. Throughout the two shows, he won fans' heart by encouraging women. He has now been roped in as the MC of the upcoming male version of the show Street Man Fighter. During the interactive session, when he was asked about his experience at SMF, Daniel compared the two shows. He said that he was comfortable shooting for it as "they were all men." "My energy doesn’t get sucked out of me. I was very scared in the beginning. But ‘Street Woman Fighter’ was scarier and I like [SMF] now more," he added.

Kang Daniel issues apology

Following his sexist remarks about Street Woman Fighter, Kang Daniel faced a lot of backlash. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kang Daniel penned a long note to apologise for causing "unnecessary misunderstanding". He also added how his response was "imprudent" and apologised for hurting his fans.

He wrote, "Hello, this is Kang Daniel. First, I’d like to apologize for the private messages [on UNIVERSE]. I am sorry for causing unnecessary misunderstanding by exaggerating the meaning of “I was nervous and shaking.” My response in the situation where I was trying to be wary of promoting or heightening gender conflict was imprudent. I’m sorry that this whole process hurt my fans, who always care about me and worry about me. From now on, I will be more careful about my remarks and actions. (sic)"

(Image: @daniel.k.here/Instagram)