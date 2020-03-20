Kanika Kapoor confirms testing positive for COVID-19, posts statement on Instagram

Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reports started doing the rounds on Friday.
In a post on Instagram, the singer shared that she got herself tested after experiencing symptoms, and it came positive. She added that she and her family are in quarantine at the moment and following all medical advice.
Kanika also stated that she had tested negative during the airport screening when she returned to India (reportedly from London) 10 days ago. She said the symptoms developed four days ago, and that she was feeling alright.
The Baby Doll artist also urged citizens to practice self-isolation, while expressing hope that one should not panic, but only follow the instructions at the moment.
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
Image credit: Instagram/@kanik4kapoor
