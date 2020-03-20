Kanika Kapoor confirms testing positive for COVID-19, posts statement on Instagram

Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reports started doing the rounds on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, the singer shared that she got herself tested after experiencing symptoms, and it came positive. She added that she and her family are in quarantine at the moment and following all medical advice.

Kanika also stated that she had tested negative during the airport screening when she returned to India (reportedly from London) 10 days ago. She said the symptoms developed four days ago, and that she was feeling alright.

The Baby Doll artist also urged citizens to practice self-isolation, while expressing hope that one should not panic, but only follow the instructions at the moment.

Here’s her statement:

