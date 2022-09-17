Kanye West & Model Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, Duo Connected Over Fashion: Reports

Ever since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's separation, the Donda rapper has been in several relationships. Earlier this year, the rapper dated Julia Fox and was later seen vacationing with Chaney Jones. Now, as per the latest reports, Kanye West is dating model Candice Swanepoel after the two "connected over fashion."

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel have begun dating recently. The couple's relationship is new and they are happy about how things are going between them. The couple connected over their interests in fashion and West is "excited" about Candice.

The new outlet's source said, "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice," the source added.

The new couple is seemingly also going public with their relationship as the two were recently spotted on Swanepoel's Instagram story. On Thursday, Swanepoel took to her IG handle to share a blurred picture of her with West. In the photo, the model wore pink pants, a black top, and a silver jacket, while West sported a hoodie and a leather jacket. Swanepoel also modelled for West's YEEZY brand.

Julia Fox opens up about dating Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West were first reported to be dating back in January. The two were also spotted in public several times. However, the couple called it quits after West publicly mocked Kim Kardashian's then-boyfriend Pete Davidson and tried to win over his ex-wife.

In a recent conversation with ES Magazine, Julia Fox opened up about her relationship with West and revealed the latter had "a lot" to work on. She said, "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it or energy."

"I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that," she further added. The model also mentioned West's life was not "sustainable" for her and said, "I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag."

Image: AP