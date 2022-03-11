Kanye West Attacks Pete Davidson Once Again In Second 'Eazy' Video

Rapper Kanye West's online attacks on comedian Pete Davidson are never-ending. Just days after dissing him in the first music video of Eazy, the Donda 2 fame has done it once again. Kanye West has now released the second music video of the same track that features a caricature of the Saturday Night Live star getting beaten up.

Kanye West disses Pete Davidson

In the previous music video, Kanye West was seen kidnapping and burying a caricature of Davidson, who is now Kim Kardashian's boyfriend. The newly released clip sees a skinned bloodied monkey beating the SNL fame. As Kanye West raps, "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson.." the monkey pins down a blurred cartoon version of Pete to the ground. The caricature also dons a 'Skete' hoodie, which is a nickname given by Kanye to the comedian's cartoon version. Take a look at Eazy second music below:

Rapper Kanye West faced tremendous backlash for the first video, however, in response to the criticism, he took to Instagram to defend his 'art'. In the post, Kanye West clapped at those who had been targetting him stating that 'art' provides freedom of speech to its owner. He further clarified that his creation is not any proxy for causing harm to anyone. The rapper concluded his thoughts by stating that anyone who's been suggesting him otherwise comes with a malicious intention.

Kanye West wrote, "Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech, art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended".

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson haven't officially responded to West's online attacks. However, a source close to the SNL star told US Weekly that Davidson feels 'sorry' for the rapper. “Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him. He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone," reported the portal.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce after staying married for 7 years. Just a week ago, Kim was declared 'legally single' by the court.

Image: AP