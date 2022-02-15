Kanye West Dispatches Truck Full Of Flowers To Ex-wife Kim Kardashian On Valentine's Day

American rapper Kanye West is currently headlining international news as he is trying to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper has shared several Instagram posts mocking Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson. As Valentine's Day approached, he made his vision "krystal klear" by sending a truck full of red roses to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has been sharing several posts on Instagram since Sunday, February 13. Not only did he reveal he wants to be with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but he also shared screenshots of some personal chats. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kanye West shared two pictures of a black truck filled with red roses, which he sent to Kim Kardashian's house. The truck had "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR" written on its side. However, the rapper has deleted the post now.

While Kanye West has been trying to do everything possible to get back with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian or Pete Davidson did not react to this. They were reportedly also photographed having an early Valentine's Day dinner at Brooklyn hotspot Lilia on Sunday, February 13, night.

Kanye West's Valentine's Day message for Kim Kardashian

In another Instagram post, ahead of Valentine's Day, Kanye West shared a paparazzi picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. In the photo, the 41-year-old American socialite could be seen donning a grey coloured outfit and a furry jacket. Pete Davidson's face was not visible in the post. Sharing the post, Kanye clarified he does not have a feud against Kim Kardashian.

He wrote, "I don't have beef with Kim, I love my family, so stop that narrative. I'm not giving up on my family. I bo8ght this coat for Kim before SNL. I thought It was particularly special, I have faith that we will be back together."

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, also mentioned the reason behind publically addressing the situation. He quipped how their relationship has always been public and then wished Kim Kardashian a Happy Valentine's Day. The rapper also wrote he is crazy about his family. The rapper also shared some screenshots of the messages he received from Kim Kardashian but deleted them later. He asked his fans not to threaten Pete Davidson.