Kanye West Raps About 'losing' His Family At Listening Party Of 'Love Unconditionally'

Recently, rapper Kanye West had held a listening party for his upcoming 10th studio album titled Donda at the Mercedes Benz Stadium located in Atlanta. At the listening party, West previewed a song named Love Unconditionally that centres around his ongoing divorce and the impact it has on him, according to People magazine. In his latest music, the 44-year-old can be seen addressing the end of his marriage to the popular television personality, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West gets emotional in front of crowds

West's latest track begins with his late mother, Donda West's voice. Donda West passed away unexpectedly in the year 2007 at the age of 58. The rapper's late mother offered words of advice on love and marriage. She says, "The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally". The track continues and West repeats the lyrics, "I'm losing my family".

Kanye West then goes on to rap, "She's screaming at me... Honey, why could you leave?". He continues, "Darling, how could you leave? Come back tonight, baby... Come back tonight, darling, please. Darling, how could you leave?" As the song played on July 22, 2021, the Gold Digger singer got emotional and dropped to his knees in front of a crowd of supporters.

The performance was witnessed by Kim Kardashian as she made a surprise appearance at the listening party. The ex-couple's four children- daughters North, 8 years, and Chicago, 3 years, and sons Saint, 5½ years, and Psalm, 2 years, were also seen in the crowd for the listening party. Khloé Kardashian had also attended the party.

It was in the month of February 2021, when Kardashian moved ahead with divorce proceedings post a challenging period in her relationship with West in 2020. The model and reality star filed for divorce after six years of marriage. According to the report, the ex-couple started dating in the year 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. The report also suggests that Kardashian never wanted to remove West from their kids' lives. She "has made it clear that West can talk to his children anytime he wants".

As the divorce proceedings are continued, Kim and Kanye are reunited as co-parents. Earlier this week, the former couple was reportedly spotted spending quality family time with their children. A source revealed to People that West has "accepted" Kim wants a divorce and it was hard for him as he was disappointed. The source added that the 22-time Grammy winner has "come around though".

Moreover, since his separation with the television personality, West has been often linked to model Irina Shayk. In the month of June this year, the couple was spotted together celebrating West's birthday in France. Reportedly, the couple has known each other professionally for several years but it was only a few weeks ago that the rapper started "pursuing" her.

(With ANI Inputs)

IMAGE: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.