Kanye West Returns In Hawaii, Sparks Off 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' Nostalgia

Kanye West is one of the most popular artists in the world. The rapper has several hit tracks and albums under his belt. One such popular Kanye West's album is My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy AKA MBDTF. The 2010 album is still considered as one of the best works by the rapper and it is also considered as one of the greatest albums in modern history. Several fans must be knowing that the majority of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was recorded in Honolulu, Hawaii. According to a report by hiphopdx.com, the rapper is once again in Hawaii and is currently recording an album.

Kanye West in Hawaii sparks MBDTF nostalgia

Hawaii has been a fertile ground in terms of creativity for Kanye West. In 2010, he had famously worked on his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy from Honolulu, Hawaii. During that time, he flew in several of his favourite producers and artists from the music industry like Q-Tip, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Mike Dean, No I.D. and RZA. He had immersed himself in the process of making the album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy there and it also turned out to be great. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It also sold almost 500,000 copies in its opening week and is often heralded as some of Kanye’s best work.

The report reveals that he is now in Hawaii and recording an album. Kanye is currently in the middle of a legal battle with MyChannel. The report mentioned that he is recording an album in Honolulu Hawaii and does not want to be bothered by such a paltry lawsuit of $63,000. A report by hotnewhiphop.com has shared that Kanye West's latest base was in Wyoming. He had worked on the majority of his recent musical ventures like the Surgical Summer from that base.

Kanye West’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his new album for quite some time now. The details about Kanye West's album being recorded in Hawaii are not out yet. It remains to be seen if he will be able to recreate the magic of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy with his new album. It is also not clear if any rappers or artists will be joining Kanye West in Hawaii for the album. However, his return to Honolulu, Hawaii has surely sparked off the excitement around the album and nostalgia about My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Image: Kanye West's Instagram

