Kanye West Shows Up Unannounced At Skechers Office; 'escorted Out' By Executives: Report

Kanye West was recently 'escorted out' of Skechers office after showing up 'unannounced and uninvited' at their site in Los Angeles. Having made headlines for his anti-Semitic and racist remarks in the past few weeks, well-known brands like Adidas and Balenciaga have severed ties with Kanye. Skechers released a statement following Kanye's visit to their offices, clearing that they had no intention of working with him.

According to TMZ, Skechers spokesperson mentioned in a statement, "(West) arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers' corporate offices in Los Angeles." They added, "Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation."

Clarifying that they're not indulging in any collaboration with West, "Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

For the unversed, Skechers has collaborated with a number of stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Camila Cabello as well as Kanye's former wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye has also lost his billionaire status after Adidas severed ties with him owing to the anti-semitic comments. In a statement, the brand mentioned, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness." As per Page Six, this has led to the rapper's net worth decreasing from over $1.5 billion to $400 million.

American clothing and accessories retailer, Gap, has also decided to pull the rapper’s Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from its stores and has shut down YeezyGap.com.

"In September, Gap announced the ending of its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behaviour further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com," they mentioned in a statement released on social media.

