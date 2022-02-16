Last Updated:

Kanye West ‘takes Accountability’ For Posting Jarring Content On IG, Says 'I Am Learning'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kanye West addressed the recent controversy and mentioned he is now working on his communication skills.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kanye West

Image: AP


American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has been headlining international news for the past few weeks as he is trying to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper not only publicly mocked Kim Kardashian's current rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson but also shared screenshots of some private chats and paparazzi photos of his estranged wife on Instagram. Since Sunday, February 13, the rapper continuously shared several posts and penned long captions in all caps claiming he wants his family to get back together. After days of his ongoing online appeal, Kanye West recently took accountability for all his actions.

Kanye West penned several long notes about his estranged wife and rumoured boyfriend on Instagram. He also shared screenshots of his chat with Kim in which she asked him to not publicise his personal life. At a certain point, his fans thought his account was hacked. But, he instantly reacted to the same by posting a photo of his hiding a piece of paper that read, "My account is not hacked. 2 13 22."

Kanye West take accountability for his actions

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kanye West recently addressed the entire situation and mentioned he is now working on his communication skills. The rapper further mentioned he will hire a team of professionals for his social media. The Stronger hitmaker wrote, "I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders." The Donda singer further thanked his fans for supporting him and revealed how he had realised sharing screenshots of Kim Kardashian's chat was wrong. He wrote, "Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability." "I’m still learning in real-time. I don’t have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener," he added.

READ | Kanye West & Julia Fox call it quits after he begs to get back with Kim Kardashian: Report
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Kanye West was dating model Julia Fox. After over a month of romance, the couple called it quits ahead of Valentine's Day. Kanye West also tried to get his family back together through several social media posts. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have not addressed the situation yet.

READ | Kanye West shares photo of Kim & Pete, says 'I don't have beef with Kim'

(Image: AP)

READ | Kanye West responds to Judd Apatow's mask joke on former's conversation at Super Bowl
READ | Kanye West dispatches truck full of flowers to ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day
READ | Kim Kardashian reportedly ignoring Kanye West's public attempts to make amends: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND