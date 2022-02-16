Kanye West ‘takes Accountability’ For Posting Jarring Content On IG, Says 'I Am Learning'

American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has been headlining international news for the past few weeks as he is trying to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper not only publicly mocked Kim Kardashian's current rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson but also shared screenshots of some private chats and paparazzi photos of his estranged wife on Instagram. Since Sunday, February 13, the rapper continuously shared several posts and penned long captions in all caps claiming he wants his family to get back together. After days of his ongoing online appeal, Kanye West recently took accountability for all his actions.

Kanye West penned several long notes about his estranged wife and rumoured boyfriend on Instagram. He also shared screenshots of his chat with Kim in which she asked him to not publicise his personal life. At a certain point, his fans thought his account was hacked. But, he instantly reacted to the same by posting a photo of his hiding a piece of paper that read, "My account is not hacked. 2 13 22."

Kanye West take accountability for his actions

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kanye West recently addressed the entire situation and mentioned he is now working on his communication skills. The rapper further mentioned he will hire a team of professionals for his social media. The Stronger hitmaker wrote, "I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders." The Donda singer further thanked his fans for supporting him and revealed how he had realised sharing screenshots of Kim Kardashian's chat was wrong. He wrote, "Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability." "I’m still learning in real-time. I don’t have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener," he added.

Kanye West was dating model Julia Fox. After over a month of romance, the couple called it quits ahead of Valentine's Day. Kanye West also tried to get his family back together through several social media posts. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have not addressed the situation yet.

(Image: AP)