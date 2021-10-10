Kanye West To Open Prep School 'Donda Academy' After His Late Mother's Name

American rapper Kanye West has reportedly been planning to open a prep school called 'Donda Academy' in California, which is named after his late mother Donda West.

According to People magazine, multiple reports suggest that the 44-year-old rapper is looking forward to opening a private school at the site where a former private school once stood, between Simi Valley and Moorpark. West's school plans to craft a basketball program to rival that of Sierra Canyon, the school that LeBron James' son Bronny James currently attends, as per reports.

Kanye West's Donda Academy Prep School

As per a website that appears to be for West's Donda Academy promises to provide students with "a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving", making them the "next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators", reported People.

Further, it is being reported that a famous sportswear brand will back the Donda Academy and junior Jalen Hooks will join as a member. Hooks, meanwhile, has offers from a variety of colleges like Michigan State and Purdue, among others.

On joining the academic institution, Hooks reportedly told a newspaper, "It's just one of those things you can't pass up. It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level".

Other athletes including Robert Dillingham, Jahki Howard, and Zion Cruz are also reported to be linked to the school. Meanwhile, going by its website, West's Donda Academy seems to currently be taking applications. However, the information regarding tuition or opening date for the school is yet not revealed.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted together

Most recently, the rapper was spotted with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian leaving the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York. Despite the impending divorce, West has reportedly been giving Kardashian advice on her Saturday Night Live's hosting job. In February, Kardashian had filed for divorce from the rapper after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated ending their seven-year-long marriage.

(With inputs from ANI)