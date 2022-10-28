Kanye West 'obsessed' With Hitler, Wanted To Name His 2018 Album After Nazi Dictator

Controversy-ridden Kanye West was reportedly 'obsessed' with Adolf Hitler, so much so that he wanted to name his 2018 album after the infamous world leader. Multiple sources confirmed to CNN that the rapper suggested that his 8th studio album be named 'Hitler' before settling for 'Ye'. Kanye's former business executive mentioned how the star praised the dictator for his 'incredible' accumulation of power.

An executive, who claims to have worked with Yeezy CEO, told CNN how an 'obsessed' Kanye spoke highly of Mein Kampf, the autobiographical manifesto written by the Nazi Party head.

Kanye's former colleague claimed, "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people."

This isn't the first time Kanye's fondness for Hitler and Nazis has come to the forefront. Earlier this month, a former TMZ reporter said that the rapper mentioned he “loved Hitler and the Nazis” while appearing at the organisation's offices.

Kanye has been called out by many for his anti-Semitic and racist remarks in the past few weeks, with well-known brands like Adidas and Balenciaga severing ties with him. Kanye has also lost his billionaire status after Adidas cut ties with him. As per Page Six, this has led to the rapper's net worth decreasing from over $1.5 billion to $400 million.

Kanye's wax figure at London's Madame Tussauds has also been removed from public view and has been shifted to the archives. Madame Tussauds' spokesperson told BBC, "Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction."

