Kanye West's Wax Statue Removed From Madame Tussauds London Post His Anti-semitic Comments

London's waxwork museum Madame Tussauds revealed it has removed Kanye West's wax figure from public view and it's now in the archives. Their decision comes following Kanye's antisemitic and anti-black remarks over the last couple of weeks, which has also led to the rapper his talent representation, and major brand collaborations among other things. A spokesperson for Madame Tussauds noted that each personality 'earns its place' in the museum, and the inclusion is based on who the public wants to see.

Kanye West's wax figure removed from Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds' spokesperson told BBC, "Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction."

For the unversed, his figurine was set up in 2015 alongside a wax figure of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. Madame Tussauds' decision comes shortly after Kanye was dropped by Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap among others. The brands would be taking steps to remove all Yeezy products from their websites and physical retail stores.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," Adidas mentioned in its statement. As per Page Six, this has led to the rapper's net worth decreasing from over $1.5 billion to $400 million.

TJ Maxx also announced earlier that buyers for its retail locations have been advised not to buy Yeezy products. “At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally," the retailer said in a statement to CNNBusiness.

(IMAGE: AP)