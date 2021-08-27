Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Live Events In Atlanta Grossed Over $1.5 Million Each, Claim Reports

As Kanye West holds the third and final live stream listening event for his upcoming album Donda, the rapper has already accumulated a bomb for his first two listening events in Atlanta. The 44-year-old Power rapper has amassed almost $12.75 million ahead of his 10th studio album, according to Billboard. Both the events, which happened in July this year, grossed between $1.5 million and $2.7 million each for Kanye, reports added.

Kanye West's Atlanta events grossed more than $1.5 million each

Last month, almost forty-two thousand fans of the rapper flocked into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first event, each paying somewhere between $25 and $100 a ticket. It was live-streamed by Apple music for free with an anticipation that the album would release the next day.

The second event, which happened later that month garnered 5.4 million viewers, breaking Apple music's live stream records. Reportedly, the rapper has cashed in about $7 million from the merchandise sales as well.

The third and final listening event is taking place in Chicago’s Soldier Field, before the album, named after his late mother, is released. TMZ had previously reported that the rapper decided to build an actual house in the middle of the stadium, where he is set to perform his album.

The musician has not mandated the attendees to be vaccinated or provide a COVID-19 negative report, unlike other major cities.

More about Kanye's 10th studio album

The Life of Pablo star's mother, after whom the album is named, passed away in 2007 at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications. The album comes as the artist's first project since the release of his 2019 Jesus Is King album, which made him win the best contemporary Christian album Grammy. Late rapper Pop Smoke, as well as artists like The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, will be seen contributing to the album. Donda will be distributed by Def Jam Recordings, and will also feature the legend Jay-Z, marking his reunion with Kanye after 5 years.

Donda was originally slated to release in July last year but has been pushed due to various reasons week after week, with a final drop date set for this month. The rapper's album would also be the first since his split with wife Kim Kardashian, who, attended both of West's sold-out listening parties with their children - daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, despite the duo's differences.

(IMAGE- AP)