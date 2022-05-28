Kanye West's Track 'True Love' Takes Aim At His Custody Battle With Ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West has expressed his raw feelings about the custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in his new track 'True Love' that was released on Friday, May 27. Featuring late rapper XXXTentacion aka Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, who was killed at age 20 in cold blood in the 2018 Florida shooting incident. In the new track, West raps that he feels like his children are 'borrowed'.

Kanye West's True Love

In the first verse, Kanye expresses, “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow/ Wait when I pick ‘em up, I feel like they borrowed." The Yeezy owner shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, North West, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago 4 and Psalm, 3.

In the track, he continues, “When I gotta return them, scan ‘em like a barcode/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though/ Wait, who got the kids in those ‘What are those?'. I only see three kids, who’s watching Chicago? And you know all the nannies said, ‘Daddy in Nebraska’/ Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo.”

Kanye West has previously accused Kim of not letting him meet his kids. On March 14, West shared a picture on Instagram of three-pin badges of West, Kardashian and an alien. “This was on my daughter's back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive,” wrote the rapper alongside the photo.

However, in a since-deleted comment on the post, Kim Kardashian refuted West’s claim. “Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote. The comment was captured by the @commentsbycelebs Instagram page.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for seven years before the former filed for divorce and was declared legally single by the court. Currently, it appears that the rapper wants to mend the clash with Kim, however, Kim has moved on in her life. The 42-year-old beauty mogul has already made her relationship on Instagram official with comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Recently, the duo also debuted at the Met Gala together, wherein Kim donned a Marilyn Monroe dress leaving the fashion police stunned.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian/AP