Kar Gayi Chull: The 'Kapoor & Sons' Song Hits 300 Million Views On YouTube

The song Kar Gayi Chull from the film Kapoor & Sons has just crossed over 300 million views on YouTube. The song was first shared on the platform in February of 2016 as a promotion song for the movie, which was released on the same year in March. The song is currently trending on Twitter due to milestone that it has just reached.

The song hit 300 million views

Above is the music video of the song that was shared on the official channel of Sony Music India. The song was an instant hit upon its release and continues to be one of the most popular party songs from Bollywood even after three years. The song was sung by the acclaimed and beloved singer Badshah. Other artists who contributed to the song as singers were Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar, and Neha Kakkar. Badshah was also the one to pen down the lyrics for the high octane song and was assisted by Kumar. The original composer for the song was Badshah and the music was recreated by Amaal Mallik.

The song's record goes viral on Twitter

Fans of the song have been cheering for a while now as soon as it hit over 300 million views. Kar Gayi Chull is currently trending on the social media platform as more people celebrate its achievement. Below are a few fan reactions to the new milestone Kar Gayi Chull has reached. The song is likely to be repopularised thanks to all the attention it has been getting on Twitter.

Give any kind of song to @AmaalMallik to create(recreate also😏)... He will just nail it like a pro😎

One of the example is #KarGayiChull #300MViewsKarGayiChull — Ritika🌻 (@ArmaalTillLast) November 21, 2019

Congratulations Amaal And Thank Youuuu For Giving Us A Song Like #KarGayiChull 😍🔥🔥 One of The Best Party Song Everrrrrrr !! #300MViewsKarGayiChull — Amber Amaal 💗 (@AmberSheikhShe1) November 21, 2019

I can't control myself when listening to this song!#KarGayiChull this song always makes me dance .. but unfortunately my dance is too bad . 😂😭😂😭K bye! #300MViewsKarGayiChull @AmaalMallik thanks for this AMazing song! 😍 — RisaAM✌🇮🇩 (@ArmaanianRisa) November 21, 2019

