Kard's BM's Solo Music Video 'Broken Me' Is A Tragic Song That Brings Out His Pain

BM aka Big Matthew is a member of the Korean co-ed group Kard's member. The singer recently made his solo debut with the song Broken Me. He also dropped the Broken Me music video on June 9, 2021. The song that features him and Park Eun Seok is about fighting a war with oneself. Read ahead to know more about Kard's BM's song Broken Me.

Kard's BM's Broken Me music video review

The video begins Penthouse: War In Life actor Park Eun Seok looking down a cliff as he gets suicidal thoughts. BM and Park's scenes run one after the other in the video. BM who has worn a black outfit in the first few parts of the song says, "Growing numb to all the suffering and pain. What's left of all my sanity is held just by a thread." He is seen seated around a bunch of musical instruments in a dark room which portrays his dark feelings. Park is seen having a tough time as he has an artists block while making music. The chorus goes like, "I'll end up on my own, Though I hate to admit I got to. Baby, I have been Broken..."

Park is seen harming himself during the chorus. Overall, the styling of BM and Park's helpless look with the sets are the cherry on top. The song quite accurately portrays how one has to fight the inner war with the dark thoughts in their minds. BM in the song looks extremely charming as he flaunts his chiselled body. The song is different from the type of music BM has created along with his Korean group Kard. It reveals the pain inside the artist's heart throughout the video. Whether BM is dressed in a black biker jacket or his funky dark shirts out in the scenic location, each scene has matched the vibe of the song.

More about Kard members

The Kard members include singers like J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo. They made their debut with their extended album Hola Hola on July 19, 2017. BM's songs with Kard like Dumb Litty, Bomb Bomb, Knockin' On My Heaven's Door, Don't Recall and many more garnered the group immense popularity.

Image: Still from Broken Me

