Katy Perry Reacts To Viral Video That Shows Her Eye Twitching On Stage

Pop sensation Katy Perry has finally reacted to a viral video showing her eye twitching on stage. The Dark House singer was performing in Las Vegas when the video was taken, and it showed her blinking with one eye while keeping the other closed. She tried to remedy it by touching the side of her cheek, which made them open properly.

The incident took place when the singer was performing during her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday evening. Soon after the video went viral on the internet, her fans headed to the micro-blogging site and expressed concern over the same.

Katy Perry clarifies her eye glitch

Now, in order to clear the air, Katy headed to her Instagram handle and said that her eyes are just fine. She shared the same video and wrote, "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come to see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!" Perry continued, "The show’s set list is a fun through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!"

"This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my t**s (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm⛓ #therealproblemlolhaha," she concluded.

It is pertinent to note that the E.T. singer started her residency on December 29, 2021, and she'll be back at Las Vegas Resorts World for 14 more performances from February to April 2023. While discussing her residency at the Las Vegas Resorts World, Perry told Rolling Stones,

"You don’t have to take mushrooms to feel like you’re on mushrooms when you watch this show. Believe me. It’s got all the nostalgia factor, but it is wrapped up in this Alice in Wonderland mushroom trip animated story of finding true love and self-love."

