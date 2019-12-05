Katy Perry Shares Preview Of Her New Songs Ahead Of Christmas | See The Videos Here

The "Cozy Little Christmas" by Katy Perry has returned. The singer shared a preview of the forthcoming music video from the song, scheduled for a premiere soon. She shared 3 short videos of the song on her Instagram handle.

Katy Perry shares 'Cozy little Christmas' music short videos on Instagram

In one of the videos, she is shown in a hairdo adorned with Christmas decorations and posing with plenty of holiday characters. She is seen singing from what seems to be a giant cane-themed cocktail. Perry is seen in the clip sporting different holiday hairstyles, including an inspired look of the 50s blondes, a black curled look with a sparkling mistletoe headband with colourful ornaments and garland. Katy Perry is seen wearing a red and white coloured Mrs Claus mini dress with glittering gold reindeer antlers and jingle bell earrings.

In front of tropical plants, Katy and a guy dressed as Santa are then seen sunbathing in yellow lawn chairs as they gaze into a swimming pool. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is seen drifting across the pool in a large float as Katy Perry sings the lyrics, “I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things, Cause you can’t buy this feeling, Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby as you do, Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you.” Katy Perry and Santa are also seen receiving massages by a reindeer.

