Exclusive: Kavita Seth Says Mira Nair Had Already Envisioned Songs In 'A Suitable Boy'

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Bollywood singer Kavita Seth shared her experience working with film director Mira Nair for A Suitable Boy. Kavita said that Mira Nair had already envisioned what she wanted for A Suitable Boy’s music and was very clear about the type of songs included. She also recalled a fun experience while recording a song.

Kavita Seth: 'Mira is very sorted'

Kavita Seth said, “Mira Nair was following a few episodes of my web series, Main Kavita Hoon, and that’s how she approached me to compose A Suitable Boy’s songs. She is a very sorted director, very well-planned, and had done her homework quite well for the project. Before recording the song, she introduced me to the film’s plot and I had done a lot of research for the music. She was very clear about what she wanted for every song, about the songs' emotions, which made it easy for me to work with her.”

Kavita recalls an incident

Recalling an incident happened while recording the song, Kavita Seth revealed, “She okay-ed most of our songs, however, she didn’t approve one song. So, within 15 minutes, I re-composed the song in a new raag, which left her quite impressed. We were given only 15 days to work on the series’ music, and we were done with the composing, designing and singing in just 3-4 days. Mira Nair was very happy as we gave the best work in lesser time."

"Nothing was pre-recorded. I sang many ghazals for Tabu’s character in the series and to maintain the song’s originality, Mira Nair kept a few songs as it is, with all the vocal strains, as she opined that no one can escape these in live concerts, which has now become the song’s highlight," she further added.

All about 'A Suitable Boy'

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razv, Ishaan and Tabu in the leading roles, A Suitable Boy is a vast, panoramic tale, which charts the fortunes of four large families and explores India and its rich culture at a crucial point in its history. Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy also stars Ram Kapoor and Sharvari Deshpande in prominent roles.

The TV series is an adaptation of the book, which is authored by Vikram Seth. Published in 1993, A Suitable Boy is one of the longest novels ever published in a single volume in the English language. If the reports are to be believed, a sequel novel titled- A Suitable Girl was planned, however, was not published due to unknown reasons.

(Image credits: Kavita Seth Instagram)

