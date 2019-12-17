Ishaan Khattar Wraps Up Shoot For Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy', Shares Photo With Crew

Ishaan Khattar has reportedly finished shooting for his upcoming BBC series based on Vikram Seth's novel A Suitable Boy. The actor shared a photograph of the entire cast and crew of the film as he wrapped up the shoot for the Mira Nair movie. Ishaan Khattar will feature in the movie as Maan Kapoor, one of the suitors for the daughter of a renowned family. Newcomer actor Tanya Maniktala will be essaying the role of the daughter while actors Tabu and Rasika Dugal will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

The Dhadak actor had posted an update through his Instagram account when he commenced the shoot for Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy a few months ago. Ishaan had shared a picture of director Mira Nair and his co-star Tabu and captioned it by tagging them as 'powerhouses'. He had also shared an intriguing first look poster of the film which featured him along with Tabu posing in a vintage setup.

About the film

Produced by Lookout Point for the BBC, the drama is penned by British screenwriter Andrew Davies and directed by Mira Nair. The 1993 book revolves around spirited university student Lata and her three suitors - Kabir, Haresh and Amit. Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

