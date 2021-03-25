Last Updated:

Keemstar And Void Miff K-Pop Fans After Using Jonghyun's Suicide Pics In Their Diss Track

Keemstar and Void are being severely reprimanded for using Jonghyung's suicide in their K-Pop diss track and Twitterati called it "absolutely disgusting".

Written By
Valentina Notts
In image: Jonghyun. Source: Screengrab from the song

Keemstar and Void have been chastised on YouTube for using real footage from Jonghyun's funeral in their KPOP STANS DISSTRACK. The track, which runs for three minutes and 39 seconds, includes a line that refers to the 2017 death of famous K artist Jonghyun. The line in the song goes, “I wonder why lately (sic) man they all committing (sic) suicide.” The K-pop diss track also ridicules K-pop as a genre for little girls and old men to get excited about, concluding with the line "lil girls old men guess they got a new kink."

READ | Ritika, Babita & Geeta Phogat's cousin, commits suicide after losing wrestling match

Keemstar and Void use Jonghyun’s suicide for clout

The diss track also includes funeral pictures of SM Entertainment artist Jonghyun, whose sad loss rocked the industry. This did not sit well with K-pop fans, who bashed the YouTubers for the "sickening" act. 

READ | Snyder cut won't be followed by David Ayer's Suicide Squad cut, confirms WarnerMedia CEO

Fans have also commented on why grown adults need to listen to K-pop to stay current when there are so many issues to tackle. A user wrote, "These grown men used kpop as a way to stay relevant and attack young people. The way they turn a blind eye to issues in the western industries and ones all around the world shows that they only care about staying relevant. And targeting mostly young teenage women." And added, "Why would they pay attention to other issues? Kpop is currently getting huge all around the world so they take their critiques and use them to start drama. I hope these people realize their wrongdoings and never have a platform because clearly, they aren’t using right."

Keemstar chose to comment on the issue by posting a video on Twitter. In the video, he said, “I was thinking more about this, and I think why so many people get hurt by words so much, and I think it is because parents and teachers are teaching that words hurt". He continued by talking about his generation were stronger than today’s generation. He said that he was told, "sticks and stone would break our bones but words will never hurt us, we were taught to be tough and strong, and not little stuff like that derail us”.

Promo Image Source: Screengrab from the song

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT