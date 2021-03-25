Keemstar And Void Miff K-Pop Fans After Using Jonghyun's Suicide Pics In Their Diss Track

Keemstar and Void have been chastised on YouTube for using real footage from Jonghyun's funeral in their KPOP STANS DISSTRACK. The track, which runs for three minutes and 39 seconds, includes a line that refers to the 2017 death of famous K artist Jonghyun. The line in the song goes, “I wonder why lately (sic) man they all committing (sic) suicide.” The K-pop diss track also ridicules K-pop as a genre for little girls and old men to get excited about, concluding with the line "lil girls old men guess they got a new kink."

Keemstar and Void use Jonghyun’s suicide for clout

The diss track also includes funeral pictures of SM Entertainment artist Jonghyun, whose sad loss rocked the industry. This did not sit well with K-pop fans, who bashed the YouTubers for the "sickening" act.

I can’t believe a man in his 40s is making a disstrack about kpop stans on Twitter AND he had to the nerve to bring up Jonghyun? Are you kidding me? — prince niki’s assistant (@KEEH0T) March 24, 2021

real talk i don't even want an apology. Keemstar BEEN garbage and this dude thrives off clout like the leech he is.

you think we forgot what you did to Etika??

he doesn't need to apologize about Jonghyun he needs his platform GONE — Espii | ðŸŒ•Jjong's Aurora-a-a-a, babyðŸ’«ðŸ’Ž (@ladyespii) March 25, 2021

this issue isn't about fanwars anymore. When will you realize that joking about mental health is TOTALLY wrong whether you're referring to an idol or not. — klawi (@minatoshibasana) March 24, 2021

Fans have also commented on why grown adults need to listen to K-pop to stay current when there are so many issues to tackle. A user wrote, "These grown men used kpop as a way to stay relevant and attack young people. The way they turn a blind eye to issues in the western industries and ones all around the world shows that they only care about staying relevant. And targeting mostly young teenage women." And added, "Why would they pay attention to other issues? Kpop is currently getting huge all around the world so they take their critiques and use them to start drama. I hope these people realize their wrongdoings and never have a platform because clearly, they aren’t using right."

Final Thoughts on issue pic.twitter.com/l9IHY0ufX6 — KEEM ðŸ¿ (@KEEMSTAR) March 24, 2021

Keemstar chose to comment on the issue by posting a video on Twitter. In the video, he said, “I was thinking more about this, and I think why so many people get hurt by words so much, and I think it is because parents and teachers are teaching that words hurt". He continued by talking about his generation were stronger than today’s generation. He said that he was told, "sticks and stone would break our bones but words will never hurt us, we were taught to be tough and strong, and not little stuff like that derail us”.

