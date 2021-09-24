Kelly Clarkson Says New Single 'Christmas Isn't Canceled' To Bring 'sense Of Reality'

American singer Kelly Clarkson took to her Instagram to announce the release of her new single titled Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You). Getting into the spirits of the festivity early, the single is a part of Clarkson's upcoming ninth studio album When Christmas Comes Around. Sharing insight on the making process of the song, the singer revealed that she wanted to bring a sense of reality into the lives of the listeners and resonate with every experience they are currently going through.

Kelly Clarkson releases Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)

The 39-year-old vocal powerhouse dropped the animated music video of the lead single and shared a glimpse into the sweet medley to get into the holiday spirits on September 23. While the upbeat music is apt for the festival, the lyrics of the song paint a different picture as the singer sings about feeling content with enjoying the holiday all by herself in her house. She opened up about writing the lyrics and creating the song in her Instagram post. She wrote,

''My purpose for choosing this lyric as the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably in very different places emotionally When Christmas Comes Around...' Some of us are consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.''

She also talked about being able to connect with everyone through her music, adding, ''Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album. Each year you may even have a new favourite depending on where you are in your life, but while change can be unpredictable there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one’s life and let possibility wander.''

More on Kelly Clarkson new album

Clarkson's upcoming album also features Ariana Grande and Chris Stapleton. The album includes several Christmas covers featuring duets with Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande and Brett Eldredge. The album will be dropped on October 15.

Image:@Instagram/kellyclarkson