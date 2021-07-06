'Khamoshi': Ritviz, Karan Kanchan Reveal Their Song Is Inspired By Silence Amid Lockdown

Ritviz is all set to celebrate the year 2021 with a twist. The singer had promised his fans 21 songs in 21 weeks. However, the Liggi singer recently revealed that he has 22 upcoming songs this year and announced his collaboration with music producer Karan Kanchan. The two will release their song Khamoshi on July 9. During a recent chat, Ritviz and Karan Kanchan revealed the true inspiration behind their upcoming song was the silence amid the government imposed COVID-19 lockdown.

Ritviz and Karan Kanchan reveal the inspiration behind Khamoshi

As per a report by ANI, Ritviz revealed that he had 21 songs planned for 2021. He and Karan Kanchan announced their upcoming track, Khamoshi, in December 2020. However, they ended up putting it aside as something was missing in the song. As they figured what was missing, Ritviz planned on surprising her fans with the 22nd song. Ritviz also revealed that he has 21 upcoming songs which will release between August to December.

As per the same report, Karan Kanchan revealed the true inspiration behind the upcoming song Khamoshi. The music producer revealed that the silence amid COVID-19 lockdown was the major inspiration behind Khamoshi. He further said the track was made during the COVID-19 lockdown when the entire world was dealing with the uncomfortable silence. He then threw light on how silence is not always comforting. Karan Kanchan also mentioned how the global pandemic made everyone realise the importance of everyday sounds. When asked about his experience of collaborating with Ritviz, Karan Kanchan revealed that Ritviz brought the Indian touch to his 80's English pop soundtrack.

Details about Khamoshi

Ritviz took to his Instagram handle on July 5 to tease his upcoming song Khamoshi. He shared a teaser of the upcoming music video and wrote, "Ok I lied about 21 songs. THERE ARE 22. Khamoshi 🤫 with @karankanchanmusic out this Friday.". In the video, Ritviz was seen shooting for Khamoshi. A piece of Ritviz's track played in the background. The upcoming music video is directed by Jugaad Motion Pictures. Ritviz has earlier worked with the direction company for most of his music videos.

IMAGE: RITVIZ AND KARAN KANCHAN'S INSTAGRAM

