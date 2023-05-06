Last Updated:

King Charles III Coronation: Katy Perry Arrives In Pink Outfit, All Set To Perform

King Charles III's coronation is being held today (May 6). Katy Perry, who will be performing at the grandest military procession arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Music
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
king charles III coronation

Image: @pokemon_paul/Twitter


King Charles III's coronation is being held today (May 6). Katy Perry, who will be performing at the grandest military procession, arrived at Westminster Abbey. Several photos and videos from her arrival have been doing the rounds on social media. 

Katy wore a pink half-sleeve short blazer teamed with matching knee-length skirt with ruffle detailing. She completed her look with matching gloves and derby church hat. The American song-writer accecorised her look with pearl multi-tiered necklace, earrings and a white handbag. In one of the videos, she is seen looking for her seat at the coronation. In another video, she can be seen sitting in the middle of the crowd. In one of the videos, she can be seen greeting a bunch of people. Take a look at the videos here. 

More about King Charles III Coronation

For King Charles III's Coronation ceremony, an official announcement was made by the  Buckingham Palace. The statement read, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023." The highlights of the event are a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle and a series of street pastries throughout the nation. The celebration will also entail the procession of The Big Help Out, a national campaign based around volunteering. "

First Published:
COMMENT