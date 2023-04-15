Katy Perry To Perform At King Charles III Coronation Concert At Windsor Castle

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, as well as Andrea Bocelli, will reportedly be performing at coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Perry, Bocelli and Richie are not the only ones lined for a performance on the May 6 coronation. British pop band Take That, Freya Ridings, Sir Bryn Terfel and Alexis Ffrench will also be performing at the event, as per the reports.

Perry and Richie, who have been judges on American Idol, have been familiar with King Charles III for many years. Perry, 38, and Richie, 73, have been ambassadors to the King’s charities. Perry has also served as an ambassador for King Charles’ foundation British Asian Trust. She became the ambassador to the trust in 2020, which aims to aid the battle against poverty in South Asian regions.

The announcement of the King Charles III coronation ceremony came in the form of an official statement from the Buckingham Palace. The statement read, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023." The highlights of the event are a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle and a series of street pastries throughout the nation. The celebration will also entail the procession of The Big Help Out, a national campaign based around volunteering.

Who has turned down the invite?

Reportedly, a number of celebrities were also invited to the coronation, but have turned down the offer. Adele, Elton John, Spice Girls and Harry Styles will not perform at the coronation due to various reasons. Many stars have turned down the invite, as per reports, due to their conflicts in scheduling.

Andrea Bocelli has previously performed for Queen Elizabeth II. Bocelli was among the artists performing at the concert for the Queen, who had concluded her 70th year on the British throne in June 2022. The coronation will be the first ever in Britain since 1953. Katy Perry's performance has aroused the interest of fans.