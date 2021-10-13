Kishore Kumar's Death Anniversary: Remembering The Singer With His Soul-stirring Songs

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar cast a spell on his fans with his soul-stirring voice and has been one of the timeless favourites of Indian cinema and music lovers. The singer was born in Khandwa in 1929 by the name Abhas Kumar Ganguly, and has given some blockbuster hit songs in Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, and Urdu language. On his 34th death anniversary, here’s a list of all the amazing songs that he had crooned and have left a mark on the hearts of all.

Apart from being a singer, Kishore Kumar was also an actor, screenwriter, director, producer, and composer. Though he passed away in 1987, his irreplaceable voice is still remembered by fans. Paying an ode to the evergreen gem of cinema on his 34th death anniversary, here are a few of his iconic songs that have been remade in Bollywood films:

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

The popular song is from the 1969 Bollywood movie Aradhana. The song was composed by Sachin Dev Burman and performed by Kishore Kumar. any other versions of this song were made such as the song Atha Dilisena Hiru by famous Sri Lankan singer H. R. Jothipala[3] The song was re-used in the Tamil film, Eli (2015).

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Featuring superstar Rajesh Khanna with Tanuja, the song was sung by Kumar for the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi. The song was composed by SD Burman’s son, RD Burman, and lyrics were given by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Lata Mangeshkar sang this song with Kumar.

Dekha Ek Khwab

The iconic Kishore Kumar and Lata crooned song belongs to the memorable 1981 film Silsila. Music directors Shiv and Hari composed the romantic track. Javed Akhtar wrote the song for the Yash Chopra directorial which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

From the 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, the song was picturised on Kishore Kumar and Madhubala, who he married two years after this movie. Composed by SD Burman, the lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi

Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi lyrics in Hindi from the movie Mr. X in Bombay (1964), sung by Kishore Kumar. This evergreen old song is written by Anand Bakshi and music composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Starring Kishore Kumar, Kum Kum, Madan Puri.

Hamein Tumse Pyar Kitna

Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna Lyrics song singing by Kishore Kumar from the Hindi movie Kudrat (1981) featured Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini in the main lead roles. Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna Lyrics written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music composed by Rahul Dev Burman song was released on 3rd April 1981 by Saregama.

Gaata Rahe Mera Dil

Gaata Rahe Mera Dil is from the film Guide sung by Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar. The song is written by Shailendra and composed by S.D Burman. Starring Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman, Kishore Sahu, Leela Chitnis, Anwar Husain.

IMAGE: ANI