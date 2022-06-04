KK Death: Event Company Says Singer Didn't Show Signs Of Sickness; 'performed Vigorously'

Singer KK passed away shortly after performing at a college fest in Kolkata, sending shockwaves and grief across the nation. A lot of claims about the dismal conditions at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium have been making rounds on the internet, with questions being raised about the lack of proper ventilation, immediate medical aid for the singer and much more.

There have been speculations that KK felt sick during his live gig, and even complained about the AC not working properly. Clearing the air on the same, event management company 'BlackEyed Event House' has issued a statement on Facebook and answered pertinent questions pertaining to his performance.

Event company says KK didn't show symptoms of sickness

The event company emphasized that KK didn't show any symptoms of sickness during his gig, and performed rigorously till the end. They further mentioned,

"The videos that are being circulated on social media that KK sir was being rushed out because of chest pain is absolutely false and are not even from the 31st May show. KK Sir went back to the hotel and has taken selfies with fans there too, before falling sick. His manager has also confirmed the same.”

Regarding the ventilation, they stated that the Nazrul Mancha auditorium had its AC running at full capacity, however, the crowd had exceeded the seating capacity. Concluding their statement, the company mentioned, "It's an unfortunate loss for all of us, specially for 'us' because we have been associated with KK sir for a good number of years and had developed a personal bond with him."

They continued, "While we are mourning the loss of a dear one, we would like to request you to understand our situation and introspect if at all we deserve the hate campaign that some people have started on social media. If you find solace in doing this, we will be happy to bear the brunt of your anger. Artist coordination was our responsibility and we have done the best possible."

KK has etched his place in the hearts of millions with his tracks like Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Piya Aaye Na among others.

(Image: KK_Live_now/Instagram)