Tiger Shroff Remembers KK At IIFA 2022; Says He Is 'grateful' To Have Worked With Singer

On May 31, Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, passed away in Kolkata at the age of 53. The news of the much-loved singer's death spread like wildfire and sent shock waves across the nation. Post his demise, fans and other notable celebrities from the entertainment fraternity have been constantly paying tributes and remembering the late singer.

As the entire entertainment industry and the fans mourned the loss of the departed soul, recently actor Tiger Shroff who is presently at IIFA 2022, took a trip down memory lane and recollected the time when he worked with him.

Tiger Shroff remembers KK at IIFA 2022

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, IIFA 2022 kickstarted on June 3rd in Abu Dhabi and saw many notable faces of the Indian film fraternity including Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and others in attendance at the star-studded event.

Actor Tiger Shroff is also said to perform at IIFA 2022. Recently, in a candid interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger opened up about KK's death. The veteran singer has been the voice of many actors including Tiger. When the Heropanti actor was asked about the tragic loss, he revealed that he felt 'privileged' to be the face of his voice. Tiger said-

“I have seen him and heard him through my entire childhood, you know. I've had the privilege and honor to you know, be the face to his voice in my own film, Baaghi 3. So I am grateful to have the honor and privilege to work with him."

When asked about Tiger's favourite songs of KK, the actor replied- "I'm not biased but I would say Dus Bahane (Baaghi 3) and Zindagi Do Pal Ki (Kites)."

More about KK's death

A few hours before his demise, the late singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata and fell ill after reaching the hotel where he was staying. Soon after that, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival. The singer's last rites were attended by several well-known stars including Papon, Shweta Mishra Mahanta, Alka Yagnik, Kabir Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Javed Ali and others arrived at his residence on June 2 to pay their last respect.

Image: PTI