KK's Birth Anniversary: Wife Jyothy Krishna, Daughter And Celebs Remember Late Singer

The music fraternity suffered a huge setback after it lost one of its gems, Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK. The singer passed away in Kolkata on May 31 at the age of 53. The news of his death came as a huge shock to his fans and followers.

Even months after KK's untimely demise, fans keep remembering him on numerous occasions. As 23 August marks KK's birth anniversary, the Dil Ibaadat singer's industry colleagues took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the departed soul via heart-touching posts.

KK's wife Jyothy Krishna, daughter Taamara remember late singer

KK's wife Jyothy Krishna shared an unseen picture with her late husband. In the photo, KK is seen posing while wrapping his arms around his wife. Sharing the photo, Jyothy revealed in that caption that she 'misses' him a lot.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts."

Remembering her late father, KK's daughter Taamara said that she will make sure that her mother does not feel sad today. "Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today...And don’t worry we’re not gonna let mom feel sad today," she wrote on Instagram.

Celebs remember KK on his birth anniversary

On Tuesday, singer Jeet Ganguly took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture featuring KK and Jeet from their young days. In the photo, the two musicians are all smiles as they pose while wrapping their hands around each other. Sharing the picture, Jeet penned a heartfelt note in the caption. He wrote, "My dear friend kk @K_K_Pal it’s 12am, 23rd August , wishing you a very happy birthday rockstar. I am sure millions and millions fans, friends and admirers of yours are also sending you their love…Keep rocking, love you. (sic)"

Vishal Dadlani also headed to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of KK. Along with sharing the photo, Vishal penned an emotional note. He wrote, "He was a voice that brought songs to life. He was a friend. I still can't believe I'm writing this, but....In memoriam of #KK on what would have been his 54th Birthday. (sic)"

More about KK's death

Prior to his demise, the late singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata and fell ill after reaching the hotel where he was staying. Soon after that, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival. The singer's last rites happened in Versova, Mumbai. Several stars from the music and film fraternity including Papon, Shweta Mishra Mahanta, Alka Yagnik, Kabir Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Javed Ali and others arrived at his residence on June 2 to pay their last respect to the departed soul.