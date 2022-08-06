KK's Kids Nakul, Taamara Croon And Re-release 'Yaaron' Ahead Of Friendship Day; Watch

Late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK’s tragic demise has left a deep void in the hearts of his fans and family which can never be filled. As the country is still coping with the loss, one of the singer’s evergreen songs Yaaron which explains the bond of friendship has been re-released.

With Friendship Day just around the corner, the song crooned by KK still resonates with his fans. Therefore, as an ode to their father, mentor, and friend on the special day, KK’s children, Nakul and Taamara have released a new version of this song sung by several big singers like Dhvani Bhanushali, Shaan, Benny Dayal, Papon & others.

KK's children re-release Yaaron

Nakul took to Instagram and shared a video of the new song on Instagram where the late musician’s children were seen singing the new version. The clip then featured Leslee Lewis playing his guitar with Papon, Shaan, and other singers who lent their beautiful voices to the soulful rendition. The video also showed a glimpse of KK performing on the stage which is sure to leave fans emotional.

Giving a unique twist to the song, Nakul’s voice someone sounded familiar to KK, and even fans mentioned how it was very difficult to differentiate between the two voices. With every lyric sung, KK’s persona and his soul-stirring voice can be felt in the song. While sharing the song on Instagram, Nakul penned a note where he mentioned how he always missed sharing a moment with him on stage.

“Check it out, guys! ‘Yaaron’ Forever! This was quite a bittersweet experience for me. Recording a few lines of the same song in the same booth dad sang in felt special, but I also missed sharing such a moment with him. In a strange way, we finally sang together na @taamara.krishna? I really appreciate everyone who sang and was part of this with us and loves how this turned out, hope you guys love it too. It’s always about love and friendship,” he wrote. For the unknown, KK passed away on May 31 after he performed live at a concert in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Instagram/kk_live_now/nakul.krishna.music