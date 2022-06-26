KK's Daughter Pens Emotional Note, Urges Fans Not To 'spread Hate' About Singer's Team

Popular Bollywood playback singer KK left his fans and the music and film industries in shock as he breathed his last on May 31, 2022, in Kolkata. He passed away after his performance at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest in Kolkata and millions mourned his loss. His daughter, Taamara has now taken to her social media account to pen down a statement on behalf of her family, urging netizens not to spread hate about the Zara Sa singer's team.

KK's daughter issues a statement

She shared two pictures of the Dil Ibaadat singer with his team and mentioned that she has recently heard that there is a 'lot of anger being directed' towards members of her father's team, including Hitesh Bhat and Shubham Bhatt. She mentioned that her dad used to call them his 'second family' and urged fans not to 'buy into the hate spreading rumours'.

She told netizens, "To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this?". Taamara wished for fans to send KK's team 'love and support', just like they have been sending her family during these tough times. She also expressed her gratitude to her father's team, who he 'trusted and loved' as they were with him during his last moments when his immediate family wasn't. Addressing the situation, she wrote,

"I've heard about hate mail and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh uncle and Shubham. All of dads fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn’t with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to call them. Please don’t buy into the hate, spreading rumours, please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do, we are all suffering. "

The first time Taamara opened up about her dad's demise was on the occasion of Father's Day 2022. She shared several pictures from her childhood featuring some sweet moments she spent with him and called him the 'most loving dad'. She mentioned that 'life is dark' without her dad, but promised to 'work every day' to make him proud.

Image: Instagram/@taamara.k24