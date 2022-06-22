KK's Son Pens Emotional Note After Father's Death; Says 'Even Now The Pain Is Physical'

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnat aka KK's untimely death was a great blow to the entire music fraternity and fans. Amid the emotional outpour, his family is struggling really hard to come to terms with the tragic loss. After almost three weeks of the singer's sudden demise, the actor's son Nakul Krishna penned an emotional note that just left his fans teary-eyed.

In the lengthy heart-touching note, the late singer's son wrote how he is still not able to process his father's absence. Nakul explained the privilege of being his son while witnessing his legacy and the love people hold in their hearts for him. "The greatest privilege I ever had was the opportunity to witness you every day," one of the lines from the heartfelt note read.

KK's son pens first note post father's untimely death

Further, Nakul spoke about how the prolific singer was passionate about his career and how he always looked at the positive aspect of life while 'completely disregarding the negatives.' The young lad even mentioned how his father treated him and left no stone unturned in his upbringing. "You always treated me like an equal while simultaneously protecting and shielding me. Treating me like an adult in conversation but calling to check up on me as soon as I left the house. Trusting me wholly no matter what I decided, allowing me to be myself, hearing me out and changing your opinions based on what I told you, being the open-minded forward-thinking person that you were," Nakul wrote in his tribute to his father.

The Alvida singer's son confessed that he could still not believe his father's demise and wrote how he feels 'choked 'at times as though people are 'standing on his chest.' Talking more about his father, Nakul wrote, "Took me a while to come to terms with what happened 3 weeks ago. Even now the pain is physical, like I’m being choked, as though people are standing on my chest. I wanted to say something, share anything about my dad but I finally understood immobility in a state of shock. I finally comprehend true pain, I've only now realised the privilege you granted me, not the privilege of a comfortable life, I always knew I was blessed in that regard. The greatest privilege I ever had was the opportunity to witness you every day."

Towards the end, he concluded his feelings and wrote, "You set the bar stupendously high, as a father, but more importantly as a friend. A fierce force of nature…mesmerising on stage and a magnanimous, selfless, cuddly cartoon at home constantly joking and playing around."

Apart from the tribute, Nakul even took a trip down memory lane and shared pictures with his father KK while leaving fans teary-eyed. The singer, who lent his voice to a number of evergreen Bollywood songs, died after performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest in Kolkata. He died at the age of 53.

IMAGE: Instagram/nakul.krishna.music