Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31 after he performed live at a concert in Kolkata. The late musician's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the country, with fans mourning the great loss. After almost a month and a half after the death of the singer, KK's family penned an emotional letter while sharing how they are coping with the tragic loss.

The note, written by his family members, talks about how the late singer achieved work-life balance, his unconditional love towards his family, and his immense popularity among the masses. The family members in the note wrote how nothing could have been more worst for them than to witness their life past the day he left.

KK's family pens emotional note

In the heart-touching letter written by KK's family on his Instagram, they revealed how the entire purpose of their life now seems 'futile.' They even recalled some of the words of wisdom given by the late Pal singer and wrote, ". He used to say you have to believe in yourself and give your 100% no matter what you do. Now that is what we will live by. He would want us to continue on and summit our own peaks as we feel if we embody his spirit and reach our respective zeniths, it’ll give us a chance to be reunited with him."

Apart from the letter that left the fans teary-eyed, the family informed how they fulfilled one of the singer's last wishes by changing his social media display picture to the one which is wanted to apply. "Kk wanted his profile picture to be changed to this one so we are now doing this for him and thought we’ll take this opportunity to address all fans of KK and let you know we are doing better every day."

Further, in the note, they described that KK was "a different species of human, not only to you’ll as a performer but for us as a father/husband. Dedication and humility came together to form a human being that showed us all how to live a balanced life. His unconditional love always reminds us how to really and truly love," an excerpt from the emotional note read.



The note concluded with the family trying to pacify every fan of the singer and sharing how he ensured his last performance on the stage was a perfect one. " It was always very difficult to get him to stop performing because everyone knew once KK went on that stage he owned it and would only leave it once he deemed his job complete. His dedication allowed him no less," they concluded. Earlier, KK's wife had shared a glimpse of the painting that was made by her as an ode to her late husband. Jyothy Krishna's painting showed the couple standing together as they share a warm hug.

