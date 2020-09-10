'Kool And The Gang' Co-founder Ronald Bell Passes Away At 68; Cause Of Death Unknown

In a shocking turn of events, American singer, Ronal Nathan Bell, popularly known as Khalis Bayyan, passed away at the age of 68. As reported by the Associated Press, Ronald’s publicist Sujatha Murthy confirmed the news of the veteran musician’s demise. Take a look:

Ronald Bell passes away

Sujatha confirmed that Ronald Bell died at his home in the U.S Virgin Islands, on Wednesday morning with his wife Tia Sinclair by his side. However, the cause of death has not been revealed. Bell is survived by his wife and 10 children: Khadijah, Rasheed, Nadirah, Liza, Maryam, Aminah, Jennah, Khalis, Asia and James and grandchildren.

Fans express grief:

If you've ever danced to Get Down On It, Jungle Boogie, Celebration, Ladies Night, Summer Madness, Fresh... raise a glass to the funky soul legend Ronald Bell, founding member of Kool and The Gang. Thanks for the fabulous floor-fillers. #RIP #RonaldBell pic.twitter.com/XT9Mw7t4pE — Sue Charles (@Sue_Charles) September 10, 2020

Thank you thank you thank you for everything Ronald “Khalis” Bell of Kool and the Gang. Rest In Peace to an amazing musical genius and great person whose music made life that much better for me and I was fortunate to be able to tell him. pic.twitter.com/np7advshRh — J-Zone (The Du-Rites) (@jzonedonttweet) September 10, 2020

Completely devastated. Ronald Bell founder of the legendary Kool and the gang has passed away. Honored to call him a friend, bandmate.

Great memories together.

Rest well brotha khalis. pic.twitter.com/9j9vO19FDW — MIX MASTER MIKE (@mixmastermike) September 10, 2020

All about Ronald Khalis Bell

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Ronald Bell was an American musician and the co-founding member of Kool & the Gang. The singer composed, arranged, produced and performed some of the most popular music in the 80s and some of his best works include Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness and Open Sesame. Ronald, with his brother Robert "Kool" Bell, formed a music group with their friends namely, Spike Mickens, Dennis Thomas, Ricky Westfield, George Brown, and Charles Smith.

The group went on to create a distinctive musical blend of jazz, soul, and funk. The band changed various names- the New Dimensions, The Soul Town Band and Kool & the Flames before settling on Kool & the Gang. The group was officially launched in 1969.

