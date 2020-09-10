Last Updated:

'Kool And The Gang' Co-founder Ronald Bell Passes Away At 68; Cause Of Death Unknown

Hollywood singer and 'Kool and the Gang' co-founder Ronald Bell aka Khalis Bayyan passed away at the Virgin Island. Read more details about the singer's demise.

kool and the gang

In a shocking turn of events, American singer, Ronal Nathan Bell, popularly known as Khalis Bayyan, passed away at the age of 68. As reported by the Associated Press, Ronald’s publicist Sujatha Murthy confirmed the news of the veteran musician’s demise. Take a look:

Ronald Bell passes away

Sujatha confirmed that Ronald Bell died at his home in the U.S Virgin Islands, on Wednesday morning with his wife Tia Sinclair by his side. However, the cause of death has not been revealed. Bell is survived by his wife and 10 children: Khadijah, Rasheed, Nadirah, Liza, Maryam, Aminah, Jennah, Khalis, Asia and James and grandchildren.

Fans express grief:

All about Ronald Khalis Bell

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Ronald Bell was an American musician and the co-founding member of Kool & the Gang. The singer composed, arranged, produced and performed some of the most popular music in the 80s and some of his best works include Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness and Open Sesame. Ronald, with his brother Robert "Kool" Bell, formed a music group with their friends namely, Spike Mickens, Dennis Thomas, Ricky Westfield, George Brown, and Charles Smith.

The group went on to create a distinctive musical blend of jazz, soul, and funk. The band changed various names- the New Dimensions, The Soul Town Band and Kool & the Flames before settling on Kool & the Gang. The group was officially launched in 1969.

(Image credits: Carl Obeyesekera Twitter)

 

 

