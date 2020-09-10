US Cancels Over 1,000 Visas For 'high-risk' Chinese Students And Researchers

The United States has reportedly revoked over 1,000 visas for Chinese nationals under a presidential proclamation aimed at preventing Beijing from acquiring “sensitive US technologies and intellectual property”. A State Department spokesperson said that more than 1,000 people were deemed as “high-risk graduate students and research scholars” under the presidential proclamation and therefore ineligible for US visa.

“We are blocking visas for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research,” Chad Wolf, acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said in a speech on September 9.

The proclamation related to the visa of Chinese students, signed by US President Donald Trump on May 29, states that Chinese authorities use some of their students, mostly post‑graduate students and post-doctorate researchers, to operate as non-traditional collectors of intellectual property.

“I have determined that the entry of certain nationals of the PRC seeking to enter the United States pursuant to an F or J visa to study or conduct research in the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States,” the proclamation signed by Trump read.

Read: China Holds Tank Drill to Posture Against India; Gets Told 'we've Seen Better On PUBG'

Read: Japanese Defence Min Calls For Increased Cooperation In Indo-Pacific To Counter China

According to the proclamation, students and researchers associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are at high risk of being exploited or co-opted by Chinese authorities and provide particular cause for concern. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo had echoed the proclamation, saying the Administration is committed to protecting its national and economic security.

China's reaction

Chinese Foreign Ministry had then said that the US restrictions on Chinese students visas under an “abused concept of national security” undermines their legitimate rights and interests. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian attacked Pompeo saying the US State Secretary is used to telling lies as “excuses for his wrongdoing” and his statement on this issue is no exception. He added that Chinese students have been an important bond between Chinese and American people for friendship as well as scientific and educational exchange.

Read: China Imposes New Visa Restrictions Affecting US Media Amid Soaring Tensions

Read: 'US Visa Policy Supporting Indian Talent Is Beneficial To Both Countries': EAM Jaishankar