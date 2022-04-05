Kourtney Kardashian Elopes With Travis Barker For 'fun', Couple Not 'legally Married' Yet

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to have reportedly tied the knot with beau Travis Barker after dating for around a year and knowing each for over nine years but the latest reports reveal a different side of the story.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum did not keep her relationship low-key as she flaunted her love for the 46-year-old artist on her social media. The duo got engaged in October last year as Barker surprised the 42-year-old with a romantic proposal on the beach.

Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker really get married?

As per a recent report by Page Six, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did not tie the knot legally in Las Vegas after Grammys 2022. While the couple did go to a chapel and had a ceremony, they never got a marriage license. Moreover, the records for marriage licenses and certificates of Clark County also show the couple never applied for a certificate or received one. The One Love Chapel seemingly made an exception for the couple as they do not conduct a ceremony without a marriage license.

Rumours quashed! - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 'secret wedding'

As per TMZ, the duo married in a secret ceremony after attending the Grammys award ceremony on April 3, 2022, at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The wedding ceremony took place in the middle of the night at around 1:30 AM at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. As per the outlet, the duo did not allow anybody to enter the venue and brought along their own photographer and security.

As per the outlet, sources connected to the couple revealed the couple produced the marriage license to the chapel's owner who was also a witness to their nuptials. Interestingly, the couple wanted an Elvis impersonator to officiate their wedding and pronounce them husband and wife.

As the wedding did not include any guests or family members of the duo, the couple will reportedly have 'several' other functions to celebrate their union. It is important to note that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are yet to officially confirm their wedding.

As mentioned earlier, the duo got engaged in October after confirming dating in January last year. The dreamy proposal included red roses and candles decorated alongside the shore in a heart shape where Barker popped the question to Kardashian. Sharing the pictures of the same, she wrote, ''I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.'' She also flaunted her diamond ring in the pictures.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and Reign Aston with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. On the other hand, Travis Barker was married to Melissa Kennedy, before filing for divorce in 2002, and Shanna Moakler who he divorced in 2008.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash