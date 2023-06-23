Krishna Kant Shukla Garnering National Admiration Through His Soulful Voice

Krishna Kant Shukla, the winner of Idea Rocks India Season 6, enthralls the audience with his unmatched vocal prowess. Krishna Kant Shukla, popularly known as KK Sufi has emerged as a notable professional singer in the music industry, captivating audiences with his enchanting vocals and versatile musical abilities.

Hailing from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, KK Sufi embarked his musical journey in 2010, immersing himself in the realm of Indian classical music while honing his skills with various musical instruments. He achieved a momentous victory in 2014 as the winner of highly acclaimed talent hunt show “Idea Rocks India Season 6”, where he was awarded by Mika Singh and later sang ‘GandiBaat’ together with Mika.

He also appeared on the live reality show, “SuronkeSartaj” in 2015. KK Sufi’s exceptional talent & dedication to his craft earned recognition early on his career. In 2012 he showcased his impressive skills as a finalist on the esteemed singing competition “Awaz Hindustan Ki” where he had the privilege of performing in front of esteemed personalities like Raju Kher and Mrs. JaspinderNarula.

Despite being born into a family deeply rooted in religious traditions, KK chose to follow his own path. His decision to pursue music came as an inspiration from her sister Pooja who used to take teaching classes in the temple and KK used to be present during the classes out of his curiosity. KK’s father Rajesh Prasad Shukla ‘Panditji’ wanted him to study further but KK had already found his passion in music with his admiration being Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Kailash Kher.

He also pleases the crowd with his music band named Barq Band which started in November 2017, delivering his distinct vocals that have become the hallmark of the band’s sound. Accompanying KK Sufi on this incredible musical journey are a group of supremely talented musicians who have contributed to the band’s success. Abhishek Verma, the masterful keyboardist, adds layers of depth and melody to the compositions, while Shubham Sharma is a dynamic lead guitarist, B Shiromani drives infectious energy as the powerhouse drummer.

Prahlad Sharma, the skilled percussionist creates rich tapestry of beats with Arun Rajput, the versatile bass guitarist who creates the band’s melodies to soar and Rahul Parcha contributes traditional elements as a dhol player. With an impressive track record of successful gigs all across India, Barq Band has firmly established itself as a musical powerhouse, enthralling the audience with its electrifying performance. With his unwavering dedication, unmatched talent, and growing fan base, KK Sufi is set to ascend heights, leaving an extraordinary mark on the music world.