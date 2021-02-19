Kurt Cobain's Birthday: Take This Quiz In Honour Of The Singer Who Originated Grunge Music

Kurt Cobain celebrates his birthday on February 20. The singer and songwriter was considered to be the father of alternative rock music. His angst-filled lyrics and anti-establishment character made him the face of an entire generation who connected with him. Even today, his music is considered a benchmark in the alternative rock genre and he practically was the founder of what we know as grunge music today. Rolling Stone even included him in their list of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of all time. On the occasion of his birthday, take the Kurt Cobain trivia Quiz, to see how well you know the rockstar.

Kurt Cobain's Quiz

In what year was Kurt Cobain born?

1. 1958

2. 1967

3. 1963

4. 1959

What instrument did Kurt Cobain play?

1. Guitar

2. Piano

3. Drums

4. Bass

What was the name of the band he founded?

1. Peace

2. Release

3. Nirvana

4. Shanti

What was the record label that Kurt Cobain and his band signed with?

1. Excel Music

2. DGC Records

3. Alt Records

4. DFC Records

Which of Kurt Cobain’s songs made the band gain stardom?

1. Lithium

2. Polly

3. Something in the way

4. Smell’s like teen spirit

Why did Cobain not like being called the voice of his generation?

1. He did not like the responsibility

2. He did not care for titles

3. He felt his message was being misinterpreted

4. He felt his anti-establishment image would get marred

What was Kurt Cobain’s wife’s name?

1. Courtney Love

2. Courtney Cox

3. Jessica Alba

4. Kim Gordon

What did Cobain overdose on?

1. Cocaine

2. Heroin

3. Rohypnol

4. Vodka

What is Kurt Cobain’s daughter’s middle name?

1. Pea

2. Bean

3. Butter

4. Sugar

When did Kurt Cobain die?

1. March 6. 1994

2. April 6, 1993

3. April 5, 1994

4. March 5, 1993

What was the cause of Kurt Cobain’s death?

1. Drug overdose

2. Murder

3. Suicide

4. Ill health

ANSWERS

1. 1967

2. Guitar

3. Nirvana

4. DGC Records

5. Smells like teen spirit

6. He felt like he was being misinterpreted

7. Courtney Love

8. Bean

9. April 5, 1994

10. Suicide

